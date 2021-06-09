Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Receives $56.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.00.

HRGLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HRGLY remained flat at $$44.76 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 63 shares, compared to its average volume of 59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.44. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1 year low of $35.73 and a 1 year high of $51.04.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

