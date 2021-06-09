Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Shares Bought by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,236 shares during the period. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $8,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RODM. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $350,000.

Shares of RODM stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.85. 167,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,430. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.87. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52-week low of $24.31 and a 52-week high of $31.93.

