HC Wainwright Raises Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Price Target to $19.00

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) had its price target lifted by analysts at HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 125.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a report on Monday, April 12th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Chimerix in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CMRX opened at $8.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $726.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.41. Chimerix has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $11.57.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 2,344.90% and a negative return on equity of 49.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Chimerix will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Chimerix by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,386 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chimerix by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 28,801 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 4th quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Chimerix by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 20,806 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

