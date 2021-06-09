HC Wainwright Trims Standard Lithium (CVE:SLL) Target Price to C$4.75

Standard Lithium (CVE:SLL) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Standard Lithium from C$4.30 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

SLL stock opened at C$3.65 on Tuesday. Standard Lithium has a 52-week low of C$0.97 and a 52-week high of C$4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 20.26 and a current ratio of 20.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$485.00 million and a PE ratio of -17.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.90.

Standard Lithium (CVE:SLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.05). As a group, analysts predict that Standard Lithium will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standard Lithium Company Profile

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project where it operates approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in south-western Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp.

