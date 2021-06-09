Head-To-Head Analysis: OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) and Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG)

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) and Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OneConnect Financial Technology and Aurora Mobile’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneConnect Financial Technology $480.04 million 10.33 -$196.14 million ($0.55) -23.11 Aurora Mobile $72.28 million 5.63 -$34.49 million ($0.21) -16.48

Aurora Mobile has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OneConnect Financial Technology. OneConnect Financial Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aurora Mobile, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares OneConnect Financial Technology and Aurora Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneConnect Financial Technology -7.59% -5.32% -2.72% Aurora Mobile -48.33% -42.25% -19.96%

Volatility & Risk

OneConnect Financial Technology has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aurora Mobile has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for OneConnect Financial Technology and Aurora Mobile, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneConnect Financial Technology 0 1 4 0 2.80 Aurora Mobile 0 0 2 0 3.00

OneConnect Financial Technology presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 104.56%. Aurora Mobile has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 87.86%. Given OneConnect Financial Technology’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe OneConnect Financial Technology is more favorable than Aurora Mobile.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.2% of OneConnect Financial Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.9% of Aurora Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

OneConnect Financial Technology beats Aurora Mobile on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions. The company also operates Regtech, an end-to-end regulatory solution to help regulatory authorities automate and digitalize their operations; Gamma O, an open API platform-as-a-service for reusable financial technology components and integrations; and Blockchain network-as-a-service. In addition, it provides technology infrastructure, such as data management and cloud services. The company serves customers in the financial services industry, including banking, insurance, and asset management. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a strategic agreement with the Hainan Local Financial Supervision Administration to develop smart financial and smart supervision services in the island province of Hainan, as well as the financial sector in Hainan free trade port. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.

Aurora Mobile Company Profile

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers targeted marketing, market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence services. Its developer services provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, short message service, verification, and device connection. The company also provides application programming interfaces that create connectivity and automate the process of message exchange between the mobile apps and its backend network; and an interactive web-based service dashboard that allows app developers to utilize and monitor its services through controls on an ongoing basis. It primarily serves mobile app developers in a range of industries, such as media, entertainment, gaming, financial services, tourism, ecommerce, education, and healthcare. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

