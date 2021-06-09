Head-To-Head Analysis: Vroom (VRM) versus Its Rivals

Vroom (NASDAQ: VRM) is one of 29 public companies in the “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Vroom to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Vroom alerts:

88.9% of Vroom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Vroom shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Vroom and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vroom -15.19% -19.28% -14.27% Vroom Competitors 3.54% 134.64% 5.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Vroom and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vroom 2 3 13 0 2.61 Vroom Competitors 205 1086 1336 46 2.46

Vroom currently has a consensus price target of $57.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.67%. As a group, “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies have a potential upside of 4.25%. Given Vroom’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vroom is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vroom and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vroom $1.36 billion -$202.80 million -17.74 Vroom Competitors $6.49 billion $172.88 million 4.89

Vroom’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Vroom. Vroom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Vroom peers beat Vroom on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc. operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc. and changed its name to Vroom, Inc. in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.