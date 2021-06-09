Head-To-Head Comparison: Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) and Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL)

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) and Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Phillips 66 Partners pays an annual dividend of $3.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. Genesis Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Phillips 66 Partners pays out 97.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Genesis Energy pays out -39.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Phillips 66 Partners has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Genesis Energy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

17.3% of Phillips 66 Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.0% of Genesis Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Genesis Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Phillips 66 Partners and Genesis Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phillips 66 Partners $1.62 billion 5.67 $791.00 million $3.58 11.23 Genesis Energy $1.82 billion 0.78 -$416.68 million ($1.54) -7.56

Phillips 66 Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Genesis Energy. Genesis Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Phillips 66 Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Phillips 66 Partners and Genesis Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phillips 66 Partners 0 5 5 0 2.50 Genesis Energy 0 1 3 0 2.75

Phillips 66 Partners presently has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential downside of 15.42%. Genesis Energy has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential downside of 14.09%. Given Genesis Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Genesis Energy is more favorable than Phillips 66 Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Phillips 66 Partners and Genesis Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phillips 66 Partners 34.40% 35.03% 11.40% Genesis Energy -26.35% -19.67% -2.89%

Volatility & Risk

Phillips 66 Partners has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genesis Energy has a beta of 2.74, meaning that its share price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Phillips 66 Partners beats Genesis Energy on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Phillips 66 Partners LP is a subsidiary of Phillips 66 Project Development Inc.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico. This segment owns interests in approximately 1,422 miles of crude oil pipelines located offshore in the Gulf of Mexico. Its Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services segment offers sulfur-extraction services to refining operations; and operates storage and transportation assets. This segment provides services to ten refining operations; and sells sodium hydrosulfide and caustic soda to industrial and commercial companies involved in the mining of base metals. Its Onshore Facilities and Transportation segment offers onshore facilities and transportation services to Gulf Coast crude oil refineries and producers by purchasing, transporting, storing, blending, and marketing crude oil and refined products. It operates trucks, trailers, railcars, and terminals and tankage with 4.2 million barrels of storage capacity in various locations along the Gulf Coast. This segment also transports crude oil and carbon dioxide (CO2). It owns four onshore crude oil pipeline systems with approximately 450 miles of pipe in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas; and four operational crude oil rail unloading facilities in Baton Rouge and Raceland, Louisiana, as well as Walnut Hill, Florida and Natchez, Mississippi. Its Marine Transportation segment offers waterborne transportation of petroleum and crude oil in North America. This segment owns a fleet of 91 barges with a combined transportation capacity of 3.2 million barrels; and 42 push/tow boats. In addition, the company produces natural soda ash. Genesis Energy, LLC serves as a general partner of the company. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

