Head to Head Contrast: NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE) and PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY)

NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE) and PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.6% of NuZee shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.0% of PLBY Group shares are held by institutional investors. 39.6% of NuZee shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NuZee and PLBY Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuZee -1,113.72% -171.07% -144.53% PLBY Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NuZee and PLBY Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuZee $1.40 million 43.02 -$9.48 million N/A N/A PLBY Group N/A N/A -$1.06 million N/A N/A

PLBY Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NuZee.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NuZee and PLBY Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NuZee 0 0 0 0 N/A PLBY Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

PLBY Group has a consensus target price of $45.67, suggesting a potential downside of 13.35%. Given PLBY Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PLBY Group is more favorable than NuZee.

Summary

PLBY Group beats NuZee on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

NuZee Company Profile

NuZee, Inc., a specialty coffee company, engages in the manufacture, packing, and sale of single serve coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters, store brands, and coffee brands in North America, Japan, Latin America, and South Korea. The company provides its products under Barista, Twin Peaks, and Pine Ranch brands. It serves retail and grocery customers, office, and hospitality sectors. NuZee, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

PLBY Group Company Profile

PLBY Group, Inc. operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance. The company offers its products under its flagship brand, Playboy. It owns and operates digital commerce retail platforms, such as yandy.com, loversstores.com, pleasureforall.com, and playboy.com; and Lovers retail stores. In addition, the company licenses content for programming on Playboy television; trademarks under multi-year arrangements with consumer products, online gaming, and location-based entertainment businesses; and programming content to cable television operators and direct-to-home satellite television operators. Further, its business covers the subscription sale of PlayboyPlus.com and Playboy.tv, which are online content platforms. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

