Head-To-Head Survey: Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) vs. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) and Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.7% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.6% of Equity Residential shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Equity Residential shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and Equity Residential’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment 55.90% 17.47% 2.14% Equity Residential 26.64% 6.20% 3.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and Equity Residential, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment 0 1 3 0 2.75 Equity Residential 2 10 5 0 2.18

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment presently has a consensus price target of $11.13, suggesting a potential upside of 6.77%. Equity Residential has a consensus price target of $70.86, suggesting a potential downside of 11.06%. Given Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is more favorable than Equity Residential.

Risk and Volatility

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equity Residential has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and Equity Residential’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment $49.02 million 3.63 -$52.24 million $1.78 5.85 Equity Residential $2.57 billion 11.59 $913.64 million $3.26 24.44

Equity Residential has higher revenue and earnings than Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity Residential, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.4%. Equity Residential pays an annual dividend of $2.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment pays out 60.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Equity Residential pays out 73.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Equity Residential has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Equity Residential beats Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Farmingdale, New Jersey.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

