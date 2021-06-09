HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Receives $82.30 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.10.

HQY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.44. 1,279,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,102. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $45.82 and a 12-month high of $93.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 678.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.73.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total value of $421,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,417,526.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,080 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 20.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in HealthEquity by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

