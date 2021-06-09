HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $147.22

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $147.22 and last traded at $147.14, with a volume of 315705 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $146.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist raised their price target on HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark lifted their target price on HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. HEICO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 78.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 4.53.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $466.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.53 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $130,895.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,589.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $66,530.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HEICO by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

