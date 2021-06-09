HEIDI (HDI) Trading Down 9.9% This Week

HEIDI (CURRENCY:HDI) traded up 49.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One HEIDI coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, HEIDI has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. HEIDI has a market cap of $875.20 and $53.00 worth of HEIDI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About HEIDI

HEIDI (CRYPTO:HDI) is a coin. HEIDI’s total supply is 12,910,000 coins and its circulating supply is 903,700 coins. HEIDI’s official website is www.heidicoin.ch . HEIDI’s official Twitter account is @winston_graf and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HEIDI is https://reddit.com/r/Heidicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HEIDI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEIDI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEIDI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEIDI using one of the exchanges listed above.

