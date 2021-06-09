Helen Gordon Purchases 104 Shares of Grainger plc (LON:GRI) Stock

Grainger plc (LON:GRI) insider Helen Gordon bought 104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 288 ($3.76) per share, for a total transaction of £299.52 ($391.32).

Helen Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Grainger alerts:

On Tuesday, April 6th, Helen Gordon acquired 110 shares of Grainger stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 274 ($3.58) per share, for a total transaction of £301.40 ($393.78).

GRI opened at GBX 293.20 ($3.83) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 283.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.47, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 9.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.40. Grainger plc has a one year low of GBX 257.10 ($3.36) and a one year high of GBX 323.80 ($4.23).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.83 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. Grainger’s payout ratio is 0.40%.

GRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.72) price objective on shares of Grainger in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of Grainger in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on shares of Grainger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 322.14 ($4.21).

About Grainger

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.