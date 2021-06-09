Helix BioPharma (OTCMKTS:HBPCF) Shares Up 8.9%

Helix BioPharma Corp. (OTCMKTS:HBPCF) shares shot up 8.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.81 and last traded at $0.81. 240 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.72.

Helix BioPharma (OTCMKTS:HBPCF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Helix BioPharma Corp. operates as an immune-oncology company in Canada. It is developing L-DOS47 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and V-DOS47 that targets the vascular epithelial growth factor receptor 2. Helix BioPharma Corp. has collaboration agreements with Moffitt Cancer Center to investigate the pharmacodynamics of L-DOS47 and determine the benefits of combining L-DOS47 with immune checkpoint inhibitors; and with ProMab Biotechnologies, Inc to develop novel antibody and chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy to treat multiple myeloma, as well as a license agreements with Xisle Pharma Ventures Trust and National Research of Council Canada.

