Hellenic Coin Trading Up 4.8% Over Last Week (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. In the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. Hellenic Coin has a total market cap of $317.12 million and approximately $254,333.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be purchased for about $4.54 or 0.00012115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $171.55 or 0.00458182 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006573 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000216 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000690 BTC.

About Hellenic Coin

Hellenic Coin (HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

