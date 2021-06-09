HempCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3,531.00 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0131 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. HempCoin has a market cap of $3.43 million and approximately $3,531.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About HempCoin

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 262,267,731 coins and its circulating supply is 262,132,580 coins. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

