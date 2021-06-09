HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 125,355 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 104.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 245,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,355 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCSL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 48.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 46.9% during the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 150.7% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 7,619 shares in the last quarter. 48.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 129,872 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $840,271.84. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $678,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,195,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,704,344.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,103,759 shares of company stock valued at $13,869,159 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ OCSL opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.47. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $6.86.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The company had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 217.84%. Equities analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 94.12%.

OCSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.31.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

