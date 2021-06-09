HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 5,177 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 95.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 328.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $99,139.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,730.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $100,018.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,036,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,671 shares of company stock worth $6,415,840. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.08.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $167.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.11, a PEG ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.06 and a 52-week high of $168.22.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 63.76%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

