HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,226,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,676,000 after buying an additional 1,104,994 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,725,000 after buying an additional 81,814 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,255,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,962,000 after buying an additional 996,426 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,993,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 943,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,408,000 after buying an additional 102,382 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $100.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.18. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.80 and a 12 month high of $117.98.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

