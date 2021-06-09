HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 180 Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ARNA opened at $60.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.56. The company has a current ratio of 23.61, a quick ratio of 23.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.55 and a 52-week high of $90.19.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.00) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARNA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.88.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.