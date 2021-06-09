HighTower Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 88,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth about $658,000. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth about $5,048,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vistra by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 113,072 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vistra by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 14,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vistra by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 35,034 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VST opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.95. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $24.20.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by ($1.88). Vistra had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. On average, analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America lowered Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

In related news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,204 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $121,315.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James A. Burke purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $475,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 43,000 shares of company stock worth $682,270. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

