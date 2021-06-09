Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Down 3.1%

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) was down 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.85 and last traded at $14.87. Approximately 3,588 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,752,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HIMS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.13 and a beta of -0.11.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.74 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,368,000. Institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

