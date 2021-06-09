Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HCMLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Societe Generale began coverage on Holcim in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Friday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Holcim alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HCMLY opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Holcim has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $12.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.16.

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Holcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.