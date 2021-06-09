Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.52. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares last traded at $17.52, with a volume of 450 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $58.85 million, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.92.

Get Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana alerts:

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.66 million for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 9.95%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0825 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.