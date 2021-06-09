Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Holdings Raised by Taurus Asset Management LLC

Taurus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2,820.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,572 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,395 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up 1.6% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $13,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HON stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.95. 58,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,460,582. The company has a market cap of $158.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.73. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.53 and a 52 week high of $234.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

