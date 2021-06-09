Horizon Acquisition (NYSE:HZAC) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Horizon Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HZAC) shares rose 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.03. Approximately 39,031 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 490,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Horizon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,940,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Horizon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Horizon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,210,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Acquisition by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 653,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after buying an additional 190,682 shares during the period. 41.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in financial, technology and business services sectors.

