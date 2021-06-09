Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,113 DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 31.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 312.0% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. 8.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David J. Vitale acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,685 shares of company stock valued at $66,870. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.24. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $11.83.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

