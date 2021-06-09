Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Sells 382 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortive by 5.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 96,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in Fortive by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 44,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Fortive by 0.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 362,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its stake in Fortive by 1.1% in the first quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 296,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,890,000. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,194,867.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,822,524.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,467,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $72.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.82 and a fifty-two week high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.95.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FTV shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.77.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

