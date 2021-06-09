Howden Joinery Group’s (HWDJF) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HWDJF has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS HWDJF remained flat at $$11.45 during midday trading on Wednesday. 245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.80. Howden Joinery Group has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $11.45.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

