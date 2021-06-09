Howdoo (UDOO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $623,236.00

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One Howdoo coin can currently be bought for $0.0247 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Howdoo has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. Howdoo has a total market cap of $10.84 million and $623,236.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00068353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00024934 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $336.67 or 0.00903836 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,316.74 or 0.08904249 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00049270 BTC.

About Howdoo

UDOO is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 840,696,363 coins and its circulating supply is 438,542,819 coins. Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io . Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Buying and Selling Howdoo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Howdoo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Howdoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

