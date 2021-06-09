HUSD (HUSD) Price Hits $1.00

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. One HUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC on exchanges. HUSD has a market cap of $832.34 million and approximately $856.97 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HUSD has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00068111 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00025582 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $333.98 or 0.00917049 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,299.94 or 0.09061171 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00049765 BTC.

About HUSD

HUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 832,359,341 coins. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

HUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

