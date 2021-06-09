HV Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HVBC) CEO Travis J. Thompson Buys 1,000 Shares

HV Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HVBC) CEO Travis J. Thompson bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.86 per share, with a total value of $20,860.00.

Shares of HVBC opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.63. HV Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $20.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HV Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in HV Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HVBC) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 8.49% of HV Bancorp worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HV Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Huntingdon Valley Bank that provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include money market, savings, and checking accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate, commercial real estate, home equity, commercial business, construction, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

