HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HV Bancorp stock opened at $19.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. HV Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $20.88. The company has a market capitalization of $43.58 million, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HV Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in HV Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HVBC) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 8.97% of HV Bancorp worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HV Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Huntingdon Valley Bank that provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include money market, savings, and checking accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate, commercial real estate, home equity, commercial business, construction, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

