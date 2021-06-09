Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $444.87 million-479.09 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $432.70 million.

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.46. 1,128,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,438. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a PE ratio of -396.40. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $41.59 and a 1-year high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $87.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.06 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

HYFM has been the subject of several research reports. Truist raised their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.40.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

