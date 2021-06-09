IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IBEX Limited is a provider of outsourced CX solutions. It offers customer support, technical support, inbound/outbound sales, business intelligence and analytics, digital demand generation and CX surveys and feedback analytics service. IBEX Limited is based in Washington, United States. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of IBEX in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. IBEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

IBEX stock opened at $20.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.40. IBEX has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.60 million and a P/E ratio of -55.18.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. IBEX had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 33.09%. The business had revenue of $108.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.62 million. As a group, research analysts predict that IBEX will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in IBEX by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after buying an additional 248,993 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IBEX during the fourth quarter worth about $501,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its holdings in shares of IBEX by 0.7% during the first quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 136,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of IBEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IBEX by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 49,585 shares in the last quarter. 23.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

