Ideaology Price Reaches $0.21 (IDEA)

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded up 14.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 9th. One Ideaology coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000582 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ideaology has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. Ideaology has a market capitalization of $2.87 million and $762,688.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00067366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00026128 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004085 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $325.08 or 0.00911961 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,239.50 or 0.09087828 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00048982 BTC.

Ideaology Coin Profile

Ideaology (IDEA) is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,848,873 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Buying and Selling Ideaology

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using U.S. dollars.

