Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.35. Idera Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 1,593,195 shares.

IDRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.56.

The stock has a market cap of $65.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.16.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. As a group, analysts predict that Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 1,188.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 109,225 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 74,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 20,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA)

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

