IDOX (LON:IDOX) PT Raised to GBX 81

IDOX (LON:IDOX) had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 78 ($1.02) to GBX 81 ($1.06) in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of IDOX to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 68 ($0.89) price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get IDOX alerts:

Shares of LON IDOX opened at GBX 62.40 ($0.82) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.15. The company has a market capitalization of £277.81 million and a P/E ratio of 210.00. IDOX has a 1 year low of GBX 40 ($0.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 79 ($1.03). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 63.05.

Idox plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and information services for the management of local government and other organizations. The company operates through three segments: Public Sector Software, Engineering Information Management, and Content. It offers tools to manage information and knowledge, documents, content, business processes, and workflow, as well as connects directly with the citizens through the Web; elections management solutions; and decision support content, which include grants and planning policy information, as well as corporate compliance services.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for IDOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.