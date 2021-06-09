Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Impel NeuroPharma in a report issued on Monday, June 7th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Impel NeuroPharma’s FY2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.39.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IMPL. Cowen initiated coverage on Impel NeuroPharma in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Impel NeuroPharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:IMPL opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. Impel NeuroPharma has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $15.89.

In related news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc purchased 575,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,625,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Impel NeuroPharma Company Profile

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

