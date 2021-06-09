Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$49.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$42.00 to C$49.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on IMO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Imperial Oil from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a C$36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Imperial Oil to C$45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Imperial Oil to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$38.13.

IMO opened at C$41.01 on Tuesday. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$14.86 and a one year high of C$42.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.10 billion and a PE ratio of -23.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.79 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 3.8718874 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -50.26%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

