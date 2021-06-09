Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 306.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,408 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.06% of Impinj worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Impinj by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,271,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,254,000 after acquiring an additional 41,934 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,575,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,778,000 after buying an additional 58,930 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 146,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,358,000 after buying an additional 21,278 shares during the period. 90.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $90,620.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,581 shares in the company, valued at $16,948,362.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $74,999.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,414.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,546 shares of company stock worth $241,190 over the last 90 days. 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PI opened at $50.58 on Wednesday. Impinj, Inc. has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $79.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.94.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.13% and a negative net margin of 41.81%. The firm had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

PI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Impinj from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Impinj from $31.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Impinj from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Impinj has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

