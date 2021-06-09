Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG lessened its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,005,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Incyte makes up 2.6% of Bellevue Group AG’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bellevue Group AG owned about 1.37% of Incyte worth $244,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 499,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,632,000 after buying an additional 28,458 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Incyte by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 17,388 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Incyte by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 40,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in Incyte by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 19,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its stake in Incyte by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 383,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,203,000 after acquiring an additional 111,991 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink cut Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Incyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

Shares of INCY traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.10. 13,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,096. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.52 and a fifty-two week high of $110.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.96.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.73 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 17.70%. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.86) EPS. Analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $32,301.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $1,621,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

