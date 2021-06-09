ING Groep NV Buys 408 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,932 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in American Express were worth $13,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,184,174 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,147,650,000 after purchasing an additional 201,874 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,740,430 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,056,805,000 after buying an additional 77,624 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $816,426,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in American Express by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,855,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $828,157,000 after buying an additional 504,547 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $611,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,919 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,651. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.60. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $167.14. The company has a market capitalization of $132.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

