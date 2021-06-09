ING Groep NV Purchases New Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,103,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,568,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Amcor by 88.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Amcor by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amcor alerts:

Shares of AMCR stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.09. The company had a trading volume of 175,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,214,044. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.94. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $12.76.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Amcor had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Amcor’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.44%.

In other news, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,412,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 195,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,412,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMCR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Macquarie lowered shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Amcor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

Read More: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.