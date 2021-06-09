ING Groep NV Takes Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,866,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,149,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,846,000 after purchasing an additional 165,569 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,972 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,303,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,740,000 after buying an additional 1,536,900 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 7,857,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,179,000 after acquiring an additional 80,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $465,206,000. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total transaction of $177,882.72. Also, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total transaction of $4,605,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and sold 744,804 shares valued at $80,530,619. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners raised Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.53.

NASDAQ:PTON traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.74. 72,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,192,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of 176.92 and a beta of 0.68. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.11 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.22.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

