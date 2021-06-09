Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Position Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Innospec were worth $5,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Innospec during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Innospec by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Innospec by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new stake in Innospec during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Innospec during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IOSP opened at $102.31 on Wednesday. Innospec Inc. has a one year low of $61.48 and a one year high of $107.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.77. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Innospec had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $339.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Innospec’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

In related news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 7,988 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.70, for a total value of $812,379.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,910,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian Watt sold 2,016 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $203,716.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,595 shares in the company, valued at $2,687,424.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,748 shares of company stock worth $2,108,725 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

