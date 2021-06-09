Innovation Blockchain Payment Reaches Market Cap of $15.39 Million (IBP)

Innovation Blockchain Payment (CURRENCY:IBP) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 9th. Innovation Blockchain Payment has a market capitalization of $15.39 million and $980,996.00 worth of Innovation Blockchain Payment was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Innovation Blockchain Payment coin can now be bought for about $0.0898 or 0.00000249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Innovation Blockchain Payment has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00068573 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00025489 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004038 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.60 or 0.00916535 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,252.00 or 0.09015729 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00049495 BTC.

Innovation Blockchain Payment Coin Profile

Innovation Blockchain Payment (IBP) is a coin. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,469,371 coins. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s official website is www.ibp.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Innovation Blockchain Payment is a platform created by the SCG Worldwide Foundation and implemented on IP Co., Ltd. service platform. IBP is made of ERC20 and leverages the Ethereum network to support a transparent and fast payment environment. The Ethereum network will provide IBP flexibility and transparency, and increase the possibility of IBP through organic connections. “

