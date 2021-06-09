Insider Buying: Medical Developments International Limited (ASX:MVP) Insider Purchases 4,300 Shares of Stock

Medical Developments International Limited (ASX:MVP) insider Robert (Max) Johnston bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$4.67 ($3.34) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,081.00 ($14,343.57).

Robert (Max) Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 13th, Robert (Max) Johnston purchased 5,517 shares of Medical Developments International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$5.30 ($3.79) per share, with a total value of A$29,240.10 ($20,885.79).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Medical Developments International Limited manufactures and distributes pharmaceutical and veterinary products, and medical devices. The company operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices, and Veterinary Products. It offers asthma and COPD pressurized metered dose inhalers, as well as masks and peak flow meters for asthma management for use in home or in hospitals; Penthrox, a prescription only medicine for pain relief; medical devices; and various veterinary anesthetic machines to veterinarians.

