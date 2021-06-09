Insider Buying: QV Equities Limited (ASX:QVE) Insider Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

QV Equities Limited (ASX:QVE) insider Anton Tagliaferro acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.99 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,450.00 ($35,321.43).

Anton Tagliaferro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Anton Tagliaferro acquired 50,000 shares of QV Equities stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.92 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$45,900.00 ($32,785.71).

On Tuesday, March 16th, Anton Tagliaferro acquired 50,000 shares of QV Equities stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.91 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$45,400.00 ($32,428.57).

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. QV Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 230.77%.

QV Equities Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Investors Mutual Limited. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It invests primarily in entities outside of the S&P/ASX 20 Index. The firm invests in the value stocks. It employs a bottom up research to create its portfolio.

