Insider Selling: Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Sells 11,575 Shares of Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Stephen Trundle sold 11,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.40, for a total value of $930,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,355,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stephen Trundle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Stephen Trundle sold 8,425 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $672,315.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Stephen Trundle sold 21,063 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total value of $1,722,742.77.

On Friday, May 28th, Stephen Trundle sold 12,561 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total transaction of $1,029,625.17.

On Friday, May 14th, Stephen Trundle sold 14,087 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $1,159,219.23.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Stephen Trundle sold 15,251 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.18, for a total transaction of $1,283,829.18.

On Friday, May 7th, Stephen Trundle sold 30,383 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $2,605,342.25.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total value of $1,804,600.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Stephen Trundle sold 7,125 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $622,653.75.

Shares of ALRM stock traded up $2.32 on Tuesday, reaching $82.63. 440,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,910. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.99. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.35 and a twelve month high of $108.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Alarm.com by 207.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.61.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

